Chivas USA handles FC Dallas

Chivas USA earned its first win of the season on the strength of three second-half goals on Sunday in a 3-1 defeat of FC Dallas at the Home Depot Center.

The Goats suffered a 3-0 defeat at home last week to the Columbus Crew, but rebounded nicely to give new head coach Chelis his first victory.

After a scoreless first half in which chances were hard to come by for both sides, FC Dallas got off the mark first in the 57th minute when David Ferreira controlled a ball on the left flank, cut to the inside and slid the ball through the legs of Chivas goalkeeper Dan Kennedy to make it 1-0.

Chivas found the equalizer in the 68th minute as Juan Agudelo collected a pass from Walter Vilchez. in the box before using some fancy footwork to beat his defender and slot it home.

Oswaldo Minda gave the Goats the lead with 14 minutes to play with a quick shot into the bottom right corner of the net and Giovani Casillas finished it off in stoppage time to secure the result.

FC Dallas will host the Houston Dynamo next week, while Chivas USA will battle the Los Angeles Galaxy in the Super Classico.