Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer
Published

China cracks down on national soccer players having tattoos to 'set a good example for society'

China is set to miss out on 2022 World Cup in Qatar

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Chinese government is cracking down on its national soccer team players having tattoos.

China’s General Administration of Sport (GAS) advised players who had tattoos to remove any of the ones they currently have with new players being strictly prohibited from getting any kind of ink on their bodies, according to the BBC.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Members of China PR celebrate scoring their first goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier final round Group B match between China and Vietnam at Sharjah Stadium on Oct. 7, 2021, in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Members of China PR celebrate scoring their first goal during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier final round Group B match between China and Vietnam at Sharjah Stadium on Oct. 7, 2021, in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. (Christopher Pike/Getty Images)

"National teams at all levels will strictly implement the relevant requirements of the management measures ... (and) fully demonstrate the positive spirit of Chinese football players and set a good example for society," the GAS said.

"The national team and the U23 national team athletes are strictly prohibited from having new tattoos, and those who already have tattoos are advised to remove them themselves.

Zhang Linpeng tackles Awer Mabil during Australia v. China PR - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Khalifa International Stadium on Sept. 2, 2021, in Doha, Qatar.

Zhang Linpeng tackles Awer Mabil during Australia v. China PR - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Khalifa International Stadium on Sept. 2, 2021, in Doha, Qatar. (Simon Holmes/Getty Images)

WORLD CUP HOTEL SHORTAGE FOR SUPPORTERS PLANNING QATAR TRIPS

"If there are special circumstances agreed by the team, (players) must cover up the tattoos during training and matches."

Zhang Linpeng of Guangzhou Evergrande looks on during the AFC Champions League match between Guangzhou Evergrande and Kashima Antlers at Tianhe Stadium on Aug. 28, 2019, in Guangzhou, China. 

Zhang Linpeng of Guangzhou Evergrande looks on during the AFC Champions League match between Guangzhou Evergrande and Kashima Antlers at Tianhe Stadium on Aug. 28, 2019, in Guangzhou, China.  (Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)

The organization also advised national teams to organize "ideological and political education activities" to "strengthen the patriotic education" of players.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chinese men’s national team is hardly one of the top soccer squads in the world. China is ranked No. 74 in the FIFA standings and is set to miss out on the Qatar World Cup next year. Its highest ranking ever was 37th and that was in 1998.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com