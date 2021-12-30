China cracks down on national soccer players having tattoos to 'set a good example for society'

The Chinese government is cracking down on its national soccer team players having tattoos.

China’s General Administration of Sport (GAS) advised players who had tattoos to remove any of the ones they currently have with new players being strictly prohibited from getting any kind of ink on their bodies, according to the BBC.

"National teams at all levels will strictly implement the relevant requirements of the management measures ... (and) fully demonstrate the positive spirit of Chinese football players and set a good example for society," the GAS said.

"The national team and the U23 national team athletes are strictly prohibited from having new tattoos, and those who already have tattoos are advised to remove them themselves.

"If there are special circumstances agreed by the team, (players) must cover up the tattoos during training and matches."

The organization also advised national teams to organize "ideological and political education activities" to "strengthen the patriotic education" of players.

The Chinese men’s national team is hardly one of the top soccer squads in the world. China is ranked No. 74 in the FIFA standings and is set to miss out on the Qatar World Cup next year. Its highest ranking ever was 37th and that was in 1998.