Chiefs TE Demetrius Harris arrested, faces felony drug charge

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with suspicion of felony possession of marijuana, according to the Kansas City Star.

"He was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation," Sgt. Bill Lowe told The Star. "The trooper recognized the odor of marijuana, and marijuana was located in his possession."

The officer said that Harris, 25, was cooperative. He was taken to the Bates County Jail and was later booked and released. Possession of 35 grams or more is a felony in Missouri and can lead to up to seven years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

Harris is the Chiefs' backup to Travis Kelce and caught a career-high 17 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown last season. He has 27 catches for 217 yards and two TDs in three years with the Chiefs.