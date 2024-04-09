Chiefs superfan ordered to pay bank teller $10.8 million in string of bank robberies

Xaviar Michael Babudar, the Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as "ChiefsAholic," was ordered by an Oklahoma judge to pay $10.8 million to a bank teller he threatened and assaulted with a gun during a 2022 bank robbery.

Babudar, 29, was ordered to pay Payton Garcia $3.6 million for her injuries and loss of income and $7.2 million in punitive damages for a December 2022 incident in which she alleged Babudar used a gun to rob a credit union in Bixby, Oklahoma, The Associated Press reported, citing court documents.

The ruling comes just months after Babudar pleaded guilty to charges from a series of bank robberies and attempted robberies in seven states.

"His violent crime spree across the Midwest and beyond traumatized bank employees and victimized financial institutions in seven states," U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore said in a statement at the time.

"The defendant tried to conceal hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen cash by using it to gamble online and at casinos, but the odds caught up with him. With today’s conviction, he will be held accountable for the full scope of his criminal conduct, including his attempt to flee from justice."

His charges included one count of money laundering and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines. He also pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery for the case in Oklahoma.

Prosecutors said Babudar, who amassed a large social media following for his support of the Chiefs and the wolf costume he wore to several games, laundered the money he stole in casinos and online gambling.

He was ordered to pay $532,675 in restitution and turn over an autographed painting of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recovered by the FBI. Babudar will be sentenced July 10 and faces to 50 years in federal prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.