Travis Kelce’s rising celebrity might land him on the reboot of a popular game show.

The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end is "in talks" with those involved with the reboot of "Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader?" to be the game show’s host, Variety reported Tuesday.

The show would reportedly stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Kelce is no stranger to hosting after doing so on "Saturday Night Live" this past season. He’s also had the reality TV series, "Catching Kelce," while co-hosting one of the most popular podcasts out, "New Heights," with his older brother, Jason Kelce.

Now, how this may have an impact on Kelce’s Chiefs schedule remains to be seen.

Athletes have become hosts of game shows before, but it was post-career for those like Peyton Manning in "College Bowl" and Michael Strahan in "The $100,000 Pyramid."

Aaron Rodgers also briefly hosted "Jeopardy!" in April 2021 for a two-week stint, though it was in the offseason.

Even with the media whirlwind he went through during the 2023 season, Kelce played a vital role in the Chiefs defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, winning back-to-back titles.

Kelce’s commitment to his team, whether in the building or on the field, was revered by head coach Andy Reid and all his teammates while his relationship with Taylor Swift created a buzz the NFL has never seen.

Between his popularity in multiple demographics, and of course his energetic personality, it makes sense why Kelce would be among the options to be the host of the show.

Chiefs fans will just hope that Kelce remains on the field for their team in seasons to come. The 34-year-old is set to play his 12th NFL season, and just watched his brother retire from the Philadelphia Eagles after 13 years as their center.

