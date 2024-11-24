Panthers rookie tight end carted off field after falling on head

There was a scary moment in Charlotte on Sunday as a rookie on the Panthers was carted off the field.

Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders was taken off the field after falling on his head following a tackle.

Sanders caught a pass from Bryce Young and was fighting for a first down when he was hit.

Sanders began to flip forward, and then the crown of his helmet made contact with the turf.

He raised his arms as he was being taken off the field.

The Panthers had not posted an immediate update on Sanders' status, other than that it was a neck injury and he had been transported to a local hospital.

Sanders was a two-time First-team nod for Texas – he was facing his former college teammate Xavier Worthy, who was drafted in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 21-year-old was the 101st pick in the draft, a fourth-round selection. He recorded 1,295 yards on 99 receptions in his final two seasons with the Longhorns.

The Chiefs had a 20-9 lead at halftime thanks to two touchdowns by Noah Gray.

Sanders had started five of 10 games this year – entering Sunday, he had 26 catches for 253 yards and a touchdown.

