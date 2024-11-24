Expand / Collapse search
Carolina Panthers

Panthers rookie tight end carted off field after falling on head

Sanders was taken to a local hospital

Ryan Morik
Published
There was a scary moment in Charlotte on Sunday as a rookie on the Panthers was carted off the field.

Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders was taken off the field after falling on his head following a tackle.

Sanders caught a pass from Bryce Young and was fighting for a first down when he was hit.

Ja'Tavion Sanders hit

Drue Tranquill of the Kansas City Chiefs flips Ja'Tavion Sanders of the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Sanders began to flip forward, and then the crown of his helmet made contact with the turf.

He raised his arms as he was being taken off the field.

The Panthers had not posted an immediate update on Sanders' status, other than that it was a neck injury and he had been transported to a local hospital.

Ja'Tavion Sanders against Saints

Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders after making a catch in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. (Bob Donnan-Imagn Images)

Sanders was a two-time First-team nod for Texas – he was facing his former college teammate Xavier Worthy, who was drafted in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 21-year-old was the 101st pick in the draft, a fourth-round selection. He recorded 1,295 yards on 99 receptions in his final two seasons with the Longhorns.

The Chiefs had a 20-9 lead at halftime thanks to two touchdowns by Noah Gray.

Ja'Tavion Sanders lining up

Ja'Tavion Sanders of the Panthers points during the New Orleans Saints game at Bank of America Stadium on Nov. 3, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Matt Kelley/Getty Images)

Sanders had started five of 10 games this year – entering Sunday, he had 26 catches for 253 yards and a touchdown.

Sanders had started five of 10 games this year – entering Sunday, he had 26 catches for 253 yards and a touchdown.