Chiefs settle on long snapper, waive 11 players

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Chiefs have selected James Winchester to serve as their long snapper, waiving Andrew East and 10 others Sunday as they pare down to the 75-man roster limit by Tuesday afternoon.

The Chiefs still need to cut four more players.

Winchester and East, who recently became engaged to Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson, made up one of the few position battles in training camp this year. East played his college ball at Vanderbilt.

Other players waived by the Chiefs were tight end Adam Schiltz; wide receivers Kenny Cook, Jeret Smith and L'Damian Washington; offensive linemen Charles Tuaau, Marcus Reed and Anthony Dima; defensive lineman Vaughn Martin; and defensive backs Kenneth Penny and Aaron Hester.

Kansas City visits St. Louis for its final preseason game Thursday night.

---

