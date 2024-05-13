Chiefs, Ravens to kick off 2024 NFL season as Kansas City looks to 3-peat

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The Kansas City Chiefs will begin their quest for a third consecutive championship against the Baltimore Ravens as the NFL announced its opener to the 2024 season on Monday.

The Chiefs and Ravens will battle on Thursday, Sept. 5. It will be a rematch of the 2023 AFC Championship that saw Kansas City oust Baltimore 17-10. The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs had a 17-7 lead in that game going into halftime and only allowed a Justin Tucker field goal in the second half.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The stage is set," the Chiefs’ X account posted after the announcement.

The Ravens celebrated that they were "kicking off the NFL season."

Kansas City is fresh off of another Super Bowl victory. The team came back to defeat the San Francisco 49ers and become the first team since the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles. No team has won three straight Super Bowl titles.

JASON KELCE BELIEVES HE COULD TURN LEBRON JAMES INTO THE 'GREATEST REDZONE THREAT IN THE NFL'

Baltimore last won a Super Bowl during the 2012 season – ironically, over the 49ers. Their appearance in the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs was their first since that season. John Harbaugh has been the head coach through all the ups and downs since 2008.

The Chiefs are awaiting potential discipline against Rashee Rice as the wide receiver was involved in a crash in Texas in April. The team has since drafted Xavier Worthy as a potential replacement. Kansas City also acquired Marquise Brown in the offseason.

The Ravens loaded up on offense with the signing of running back Derrick Henry. The team also added help on the offensive line in Josh Jones.

Lamar Jackson is the reigning NFL MVP. He had 3,678 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, 821 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last season, the Chiefs opened up the year at home against the Detroit Lions. The Lions edged the Chiefs 21-20. Still, Kansas City bounced back and won the Super Bowl.