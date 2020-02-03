Chiefs player celebrates Super Bowl victory by helping out shelter dogs

A Kansas City Chiefs player is celebrating his Super Bowl victory by paying it forward for a bunch of four-legged friends.

Derrick Nnadi, a defensive tackle, is covering the adoption fees of more than 100 dogs in hopes of making it easier for them to find forever homes, the KC Pet Project animal shelter announced Monday.

“We have had an amazing, season-long, partnership with Derrick and he couldn't have thought of a better ending,” the shelter wrote on Facebook.

Before Sunday's Super Bowl, Nnadi was covering adoption fees for one dog after each Chiefs win.

“The perfect way to cap off this great season!!” he posted on Twitter Monday morning, hours after the Chiefs’ 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.