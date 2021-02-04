Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes recalls brief, but brutal college baseball experience

It’s hard to believe that there are some things Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can’t do.

While speaking to the media on Wednesday ahead of his second Super Bowl appearance, Mahomes recalled his brush with baseball when he played as a relief pitcher for Texas Tech.

RAIDERS JON GRUDEN MAY HAVE VIOLATED NFL TAMPERING POLICY WITH RICHARD SHERMAN PITCH

"I came into the game. I walked the first guy, I believe. I hit the second guy. I gave up a double. They scored a run and then I got taken out of the game," Mahomes said of the 2015 match-up against Northern Illinois. "I think I had an infinity ERA. That’s not something that I’m very proud to have on my record."

Justin Fletcher, a second baseman for the Huskies that Mahomes walked, told Yahoo Sports that while he didn’t give up a double, he "couldn’t find the zone."

BRETT FAVRE ON DESHAUN WATSON TRADE RUMORS: ‘YOU GET PAID A TON OF MONEY TO DO A CERTAIN JOB AND JUST DO IT’

Official records from the game showed that Mahomes actually walked a hitter, hit another and then walked Fletcher before getting pulled. Fletcher recalled how odd it was that after he got pulled, he got a standing ovation.

"It was the weirdest thing," he told Yahoo Sports. "I got back in the dugout and asked, ‘What was going on with them giving him a standing ovation, were they being mean to him?’ My teammates were like, ‘He’s the starting quarterback on the football team.’"

Mahomes actually had a successful baseball career at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. He was good enough to be selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB Draft, but he pursued his football career in college, deciding in his junior year that he would solely focus on the gridiron.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Baseball runs in the Mahomes family. His father, Pat, played in more than 300 games in his 11 seasons in the MLB, mostly as a reliever.

Mahomes also announced over the summer that he was now part-owner of a professional team.

"I'm honored to become a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals," Mahomes said in a statement. "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in the community, which is something I'm excited to do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mahomes will have the chance to win his second, consecutive Super Bowl when the Cheifs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.