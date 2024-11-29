Chiefs narrowly escape another lowly opponent with bizarre ending against Raiders to clinch playoff spot

It doesn't always look pretty for the Kansas City Chiefs, but they somehow found a way to get it done again.

After squandering a 13-point lead, the Chiefs managed to squeak by the Las Vegas Raiders, 19-17, on Black Friday.

Less than a week after needing a field goal as time expired to beat the three-win Carolina Panthers, the Chiefs took Friday's victory in bizarre fashion.

Down by two with no timeouts after the two-minute warning, the Raiders got inside field goal range quickly. However, with 15 seconds left, rookie center Jackson Powers-Johnson snapped the ball too early, and the Chiefs recovered.

The Raiders argued it was a false start, which would have negated the fumble. But referees ruled it an illegal shift, and the Chiefs declined the penalty, giving them the ball and the win.

The Chiefs were up 16-3 toward the end of the third quarter, but the Raiders never gave up. Aidan O’Connell hit Brock Bowers for a 33-yard touchdown, and, after forcing a three-and-out, O’Connell hit Tre Tucker for a 58-yard score. The PAT gave them a 17-16 lead early in the fourth.

Kansas City answered with its fourth field goal of the game to regain the lead, but in the closing minutes, the Raiders were moving the ball again. On 4th and 11 with 2:21 left, the Raiders went for a 58-yard field goal, but it was no good.

The Chiefs, though, gave Las Vegas the ball back after the two-minute warning after throwing the ball on 3rd and 2 with the Raiders out of timeouts. The Raiders marched, though, getting inside the 40-yard line quickly.

With a touchdown pass to Justin Watson, Patrick Mahomes became the Chiefs' all-time leader in touchdown passes, surpassing legend Len Dawson. Mahomes now has 238 passing touchdowns in just under seven full seasons.

The victory clinched a playoff spot for the Chiefs, who will play postseason football a 10th straight season. They improved to 11-1, tying the Detroit Lions for the best record in football.

While Chiefs kicker Matthew Wright went 4-for-4 on kicks, the Raiders' Daniel Carlson missed three of his, all from well over 50 yards. It was also the ninth one-possession victory for Kansas City this year.

The Raiders dropped to 2-10 and have been eliminated from playoff contention, joining the New York Giants.

