Chiefs GM thinks Andy Reid, Travis Kelce won’t be retiring: ‘I don’t buy one bit of that’

Brett Veach says he talks to them every day, and doesn't get the feeling retirement is on their minds

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Chiefs GM Brett Veach added his two cents on the retirement rumors that are surrounding head coach Andy Reid, and even star tight end Travis Kelce in some circles. 

Veach is entirely focused on winning his third Super Bowl with the Chiefs, as is everyone else in the building. But at 65 years old, some believe a victory for Reid could lead to him walking off into the sunset. 

For Kelce, in his 11th NFL season, the same sentiment with a Super Bowl victory could mean hanging up his pads. 

Brett Veach talks at podium

General manager Brett Veach of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks with the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

But Veach isn’t one who believes the speculation has any foundation. 

"That is not something that I’ve heard directly," he told Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio’s "Fescoe in the Morning." "I don’t buy one bit of that, for what it’s worth. Maybe I don’t know anything, but I would be shocked more than anybody – and I talk to coach every day."

Reid was also asked at Super Bowl Media Day about a potential retirement, and he hinted that the headset won’t be put down after Sunday. 

"My mom and dad told me this when they were working," Reid explained. "They said, ‘You’ll know when it’s time,’ and I’m ready to go right now. Let’s go.

"That’s what they would tell me when I was young. I was an inquisitive kid and so that’s the way I look [at it]. Somewhere you’re going to know when it’s time. Today’s not the day."

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt also spoke to Reid’s potential retirement, reiterating Veach’s sentiment that Reid still has a lot to coach for. 

"We have that conversation each offseason and so, you know, that’s a conversation we’ll have at the end of the year," Hunt told Chris "Mad Dog" Russo recently about Reid’s status. "But I’m not expecting him to retire. He loves what he’s doing. I know he’s energized by the team that he has. I know he loves coaching Patrick Mahomes. 

"He’s got a generational quarterback. So I look forward to having Andy as our head coach for many more years."

Andy Reid looks on field

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on from the sideline during the AFC Championship Game against the Ravens in  at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Reid is set for the Hall of Fame when his time on the sideline comes to an end. He currently owns the fourth-most wins by a head coach in league history, having collected 283 since he started coaching the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999. 

And while he may want to continue adding to that win total, Kelce is also someone he’d like to have in his offense for years to come. Kelce has shown no signs of slowing down, saying he’s in his "Super Bowl Era" during his media appearance. 

He’s played a vital role in the Chiefs’ two Super Bowl victories in their three trips over the past four seasons. Kelce averages 86.2 over 21 postseason contests and has 19 total touchdowns, including three this year. 

If the Chiefs are to beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Kelce is expected to be a main contributor, especially after going a perfect 11-for-11 for 116 yards with a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens, one of the best defenses in the NFL all season, in the AFC Champions Game.

Brett Veach looks on field

Brett Veach watches warmups before the Detroit Lions game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

These two key members of Kansas City have tunnel vision for Super Bowl LVIII, but the thrill of winning doesn't seem to be dying out after it. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.