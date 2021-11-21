Chiefs rely on defense in victory over Dak Prescott, Cowboys

The Kansas City Chiefs' defense was getting a lot of criticism early this season. After a dominating performance against the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys, it may have finally put the doubts to rest.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones piled up 3.5 sacks, and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was held to 216 yards passing and two interceptions as Kansas City pulled out the 19-9 win at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday.

The Chiefs, who were 3-4 through seven games, are now winners of four straight games and are 4-0 against the NFC East. Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 63 yards and a touchdown in his return from injured reserve, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was 23 of 37 passing for 260 yards with an interception and a fumble for Kansas City in the victory.

The Cowboys were without left tackle Tyron Smith, who missed his third straight game with an ankle injury, as well as wide receiver Amari Cooper, who tested positive for COVID-19. Wideout CeeDee Lamb left the game right before the half with a concussion. The Cowboys' scoring was limited to three Greg Zuerlein field goals. It was the first game this season in which the Cowboys failed to score at least two touchdowns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cowboys will return home to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day. Kansas City enters its bye week before facing the Denver Broncos Dec. 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.