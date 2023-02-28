Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Chiefs’ Chris Jones has priceless response to Eagles’ Brandon Graham during Super Bowl trash talk session

Jones was recently named AFC Defensive Player of the Year at the 101 Awards

Paulina Dedaj
Paulina Dedaj
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones had a very different approach than Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham for the coin toss ahead of Super Bowl LVII. 

The mic’d up viral moment of the two sides meeting on the field at State Farm Stadium earlier this month was released over the weekend and showed just how cool the seven-year veteran was heading into his third Super Bowl appearance.  

Travis Kelce and Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

Travis Kelce and Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

"Love you, bro. Stay healthy," quarterback Patrick Mahomes could be heard saying as he embraces the Eagles players at the 50-yard line. "Congrats on being here, baby." 

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts with Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox of the Philadelphia Eagles during the coin toss before Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts with Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox of the Philadelphia Eagles during the coin toss before Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

But Graham, playing in his second Super Bowl, began chirping away. 

"Ain’t nobody scared of y’all out here," he said. "Y’all boys come out five deep, we three deep. What’s good?"

But Jones remained unfazed. 

"May God bless you," he repeated.

And the rest is history. 

Chris Jones of the Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023.

Chris Jones of the Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023.

Jones was recently named the AFC Defensive Player of the Year at the NFL 101 Awards for his dominating performance in the 2022 season where he was a First-team All-Pro and received his fourth Pro Bowl nod. 

With 44 total tackles, 15.5 sacks, 29 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles, Jones finished third this year in voting for the AP Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.