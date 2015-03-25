Chiefs chairman cringes as Reid gets team tackling in rain during early part of training camp

Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt admitted to cringing on Monday when he stopped by to see his team practice through intermittent rain just four days into training camp.

The sight of Jamaal Charles hauling himself off the soggy turf has that effect.

Under new coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs are going full speed and tackling to the ground less than a week into their workouts at Missouri Western. Reid calls it the "thudding" portion of practice, and there was plenty of it for thousands of fans who braved the elements.

Charles took a couple of solid shots. Tight end Tony Moeaki received a blow just above his surgically reconstructed knee. Wide receiver Dexter McCluster also took a hard hit.

Reid promised a physical training camp. He's already starting to deliver.