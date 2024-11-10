Chiefs block Broncos' game-winning field goal attempt to save undefeated season in miraculous fashion

It looked like the Kansas City Chiefs were going to drop their first game of the 2024 NFL season, as the Denver Broncos set up a 35-yard field goal for the win.

But at the closest moment they’ve come to defeat all season, the Chiefs somehow made a play to seal the win.

It was Mike Danna, who returned to the team after dealing with injury the past few weeks, who got through the line of scrimmage and raised his arms in the air for a blocked field goal to keep the Chiefs undefeated on the season with a 16-14 win.

The Broncos, the Chiefs’ AFC West foe, are now 5-5 on the season after losing in heartbreaking fashion.

The play sent the Arrowhead Stadium crowd into a frenzy, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs’ sideline sprinted on the field to celebrate Danna’s miraculous efforts.

Kansas City was trailing at home 14-3 in the first half, as rookie Bo Nix was dialed in and head coach Sean Payton was calling the right plays for big scores.

Nix found fellow rookie Devaughn Vele for his first career score in the second quarter to go up 7-0. Then, Nix took a shot to Courtland Sutton on third-and-2 in Kansas City territory for a 32-yard touchdown to give themselves a two-score lead once more.

However, Mahomes and the Chiefs got a much-needed touchdown late in the second quarter, and it was Travis Kelce, who had eight catches for 64 yards in this one, finding the end zone for six points.

Will Lutz, the Broncos’ kicker who has made the most field goals of anyone this year, missed one to end the first half, and that clearly came back to haunt Denver.

The second half didn’t see the same amount of success for the Broncos’ offense, as the Chiefs held them scoreless throughout. But Mahomes wasn’t finding the end zone either, though Harrison Butker was hitting his field goal attempts.

But the Broncos had done everything needed in their 13 plays at the end of the game to set up what’s usually a chip shot. Anything can happen on Sundays, though, and the Chiefs’ relentless efforts continue to pay off.

Mahomes was 28-of-42 passing in this one for 266 yards, most of which were to running back Kareem Hunt, who also had 35 yards on the ground on 14 carries.

Meanwhile, Nix was 22-of-30 for 215 yards in his first-ever game at Arrowhead with his two touchdown passes and no interceptions. Audric Estime led the way for Denver on the ground with 53 yards on 14 carries, while Sutton had 70 yards through the air.

