Chiefs’ Andy Reid shares parenting advice after Patrick, Brittany Mahomes welcome 3rd child

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid knows football. He also knows a thing or two about being a dad.

On Monday, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes announced the birth of their third child in a post on social media. Golden Raye Mahomes was born on Sunday, Jan. 12 and is the couple's second daughter.

They also have a 2-year-old son named Patrick Lavon III, nicknamed Bronze.

With three under three, Mahomes told reporters on Tuesday that he is content with the size of his family "for right now," but Reid offered a different perspective when talking to the media.

"Yeah, I think he does great with it," Reid said when asked how the veteran quarterback is handling fatherhood. "He came in as Patrick 2pm, now he’s Patrick 3pm."

But for Reid, a father of five, he believes the more, the merrier.

"Once you have three, four and five are easy. That’s what I told him," Reid said with a smile. "You’ve made three, you add a couple more, we’ll talk."

However, the focus now for Mahomes is certainly on the playoffs.

The Chiefs will face the Houston Texans on Saturday in the divisional round hosted at Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs pursue a historic third straight championship.

"I think every year is special," Mahomes said. "Obviously, you want to win three in a row and build those memories with the guys and the community. But every single year is special. And when I look back at all the different Super Bowls that we've won, I look back at special moments that we've had and special games that we've had. And so, we'll try to do the same this year."

The Chiefs enter Saturday’s game well rested after securing a bye as the No. 1 seed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.