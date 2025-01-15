Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs’ Andy Reid shares parenting advice after Patrick, Brittany Mahomes welcome 3rd child

The Mahomes announced the birth of their 3rd child on Monday

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid knows football. He also knows a thing or two about being a dad. 

On Monday, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes announced the birth of their third child in a post on social media. Golden Raye Mahomes was born on Sunday, Jan. 12 and is the couple's second daughter. 

Brittany Mahomes leaves the field

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany leave the field following his Super Bowl win in February. (Matt Slocum)

They also have a 2-year-old son named Patrick Lavon III, nicknamed Bronze.

With three under three, Mahomes told reporters on Tuesday that he is content with the size of his family "for right now," but Reid offered a different perspective when talking to the media. 

"Yeah, I think he does great with it," Reid said when asked how the veteran quarterback is handling fatherhood. "He came in as Patrick 2pm, now he’s Patrick 3pm."

But for Reid, a father of five, he believes the more, the merrier.  

Andy Reid celebrates winning the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates during the trophy ceremony following the NFL Super Bowl LVIII football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

"Once you have three, four and five are easy. That’s what I told him," Reid said with a smile. "You’ve made three, you add a couple more, we’ll talk." 

However, the focus now for Mahomes is certainly on the playoffs. 

The Chiefs will face the Houston Texans on Saturday in the divisional round hosted at Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs pursue a historic third straight championship. 

Andy Reid talks to reporters

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

"I think every year is special," Mahomes said. "Obviously, you want to win three in a row and build those memories with the guys and the community. But every single year is special. And when I look back at all the different Super Bowls that we've won, I look back at special moments that we've had and special games that we've had. And so, we'll try to do the same this year."

The Chiefs enter Saturday’s game well rested after securing a bye as the No. 1 seed. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

