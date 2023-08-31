Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers

Chiefs' Andy Reid admits using play drawn up by janitor that resulted in touchdown

Reid said the play came during his time with the Green Bay Packers

Scott Thompson
Published
For years, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has had one of the NFL's most creative minds on offense, concocting plays and schemes that led to two Super Bowl rings. 

Reid’s football mind is one many would love to pick to see how he comes up with plays. 

But not all of Reid’s play-calling comes from his mind alone. 

During an appearance on the "Green Light" podcast, former NFL defensive lineman Chris Long had a question for Reid. 

Andy Reid on sideline

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

"You look everywhere, though. High school, college. I mean, at least I’ve heard rumors that you’ve got guys that go down to the bottom of the ranks to find new concepts and things you might want to go with," Long said. "Have you ever actually taken something from high school?

"Oh absolutely, yeah," Reid replied. 

Then, he dropped this on Long. 

"I took one from a janitor one time at Green Bay," Reid said, smiling. 

Long laughed out loud, asking Reid to tell his story. Reid worked in various roles, including quarterbacks coach, from 1992-1998. 

Andy Reid

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter of a game at Arrowhead Stadium Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

"We had a janitor — it was a mom-and-pop group that cleaned our facility forever," Reid began. "And then they worked game day. This guy kept telling me — he was the owner of the company, the father of the family. He goes, ‘I’ve got this play for you.’ And he kept telling me this over and over. Finally, I said, ‘OK, here’s a card. Draw up the play.’ He drew up the play, and I go, ‘Dang, that’s pretty good.’"

Reid didn’t specify which game, but the Packers ended up using the janitor’s play. 

"We called the play just before halftime, and they scored," he said. "And he starts hitting his wife, and he’s going, ‘That’s my play. That’s my play.’ She’s going, ‘Yeah right. Yeah, sure it is.’ We’ll take [the plays] from anywhere."

Andy Reid speaks to reporters

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the press during Chiefs minicamp June 15, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.  (Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

Reid will be entering his 25th year as a head coach in the NFL, his 11th with the Kansas City Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl last season after going 14-3 during the regular season. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.