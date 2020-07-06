Expand / Collapse search
Chicago White Sox
Published

Chicago White Sox: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook

What to know about the team going into the 2020 season

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Chicago White Sox made a few key offseason signings to add power to its lineup and now boast an exciting team that could be ready to take on the challenges of a shortened season.

The White Sox signed catcher Yasmani Grandal and slugger Edwin Encarnacion in the offseason. Both players have the ability to pack a serious punch in the lineup. Chicago also added Dallas Keuchel to its rotation. Keuchel spent a lame-duck year with the Atlanta Braves in 2019.

Don’t forget, the White Sox have one of the most exciting players in baseball in Tim Anderson and already have Jose Abreu, who has been known to hit a few dingers.

The White Sox will be without Michael Kopech, who opted out of the season because of coronavirus concerns.

Chicago was 29-31 through 60 games last season.

2019 finish: 3rd AL Central

2019 record: 72-89

Manager: Rick Renteria

Projected Starters

C: Yasmani Grandal

1B: Jose Abreu

2B: Leury Garcia

3B: Yoan Moncada

SS: Tim Anderson

OF: Eloy Jimenez

OF: Luis Roberrt

OF: Nomar Mazara

DH: Edwin Encarnacion

Projected Rotation/Closer

SP: Lucas Giolito

SP: Dallas Keuchel

SP: Gio Gonzalez

SP: Dylan Cease

SP: Reynaldo Lopez

CL: Alex Colome

2020 Schedule

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_

