Chicago White Sox: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook
What to know about the team going into the 2020 season
The Chicago White Sox made a few key offseason signings to add power to its lineup and now boast an exciting team that could be ready to take on the challenges of a shortened season.
The White Sox signed catcher Yasmani Grandal and slugger Edwin Encarnacion in the offseason. Both players have the ability to pack a serious punch in the lineup. Chicago also added Dallas Keuchel to its rotation. Keuchel spent a lame-duck year with the Atlanta Braves in 2019.
Don’t forget, the White Sox have one of the most exciting players in baseball in Tim Anderson and already have Jose Abreu, who has been known to hit a few dingers.
The White Sox will be without Michael Kopech, who opted out of the season because of coronavirus concerns.
Chicago was 29-31 through 60 games last season.
2019 finish: 3rd AL Central
2019 record: 72-89
Manager: Rick Renteria
Projected Starters
C: Yasmani Grandal
1B: Jose Abreu
2B: Leury Garcia
3B: Yoan Moncada
SS: Tim Anderson
OF: Eloy Jimenez
OF: Luis Roberrt
OF: Nomar Mazara
DH: Edwin Encarnacion
Projected Rotation/Closer
SP: Lucas Giolito
SP: Dallas Keuchel
SP: Gio Gonzalez
SP: Dylan Cease
SP: Reynaldo Lopez
CL: Alex Colome
