Chicago signs Mexican striker Franco

The Chicago Fire signed two-time World Cup veteran and former Mexican international striker Guillermo Franco on Friday.

Franco, 35, played for Mexico from 2005-10 and was on the 2006 and 2010 World Cup teams. He retired from international play in 2010.

On the club level, Franco has played for San Lorenzo, Monterrey, Villarreal, West Ham, Velez Sarsfield and most recently, Pachuca. He made 12 appearances for Pachuca this year.

"We're happy to add a talented player like Guillermo to our team," said Fire coach Frank Klopas. "He has a wealth of international playing experience and will be a great asset as we look to strengthen our squad for a potential MLS Cup Playoff run."

Franco will be added to the roster pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 Visa.

Per club and MLS policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.