The Chicago Bulls say they have agreed to a contract with guard D.J. Augustin.

Taken with the ninth pick in the 2008 draft by the Charlotte Bobcats, he has averaged 9.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Bobcats, Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors. He appeared in 10 games this year with the Raptors and averaged 2.1 points and 1.0 assists.

The Bulls announced the move on Friday.