Check out these awesome fan logos for Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown

Sep 7, 2014; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) celebrate a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the most popular Steelers got some pretty cool logo designs, courtesy of the popular NFL_Memes account on Twitter.

Ben Roethlisberger's logo is a nod to the famous clock tower that shares his nickname. Brown's pays homage to his memorable "karate-style" kick used against Browns punter Spencer Lanning last season.

Here are a few of our other favorites, plus the logos for two well known Patriots, who will face the Steelers in Week 1 (well, at least one of them will).

