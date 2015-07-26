Check out these awesome fan logos for Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown

Two of the most popular Steelers got some pretty cool logo designs, courtesy of the popular NFL_Memes account on Twitter.

Ben Roethlisberger's logo is a nod to the famous clock tower that shares his nickname. Brown's pays homage to his memorable "karate-style" kick used against Browns punter Spencer Lanning last season.

Here are a few of our other favorites, plus the logos for two well known Patriots, who will face the Steelers in Week 1 (well, at least one of them will).

h/t: Daily Snark