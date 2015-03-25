Charlotte dominates in 45-21 win over Presbyterian

Matt Johnson threw for three touchdowns and Kaliff Phillips ran for two more as Charlotte dominated Presbyterian in a 45-21 win on Saturday.

Presbyterian (1-3, 1-0 Big South) led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, but after Phillips tied the game on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter, Charlotte never looked back. Dominating on the ground, the 49ers (3-2) scored 31 points before the Blue Hose, playing for pride, could score again.

Johnson was 15 of 24 for 269 yards passing, including a 3-yard TD toss to Austin Duke, a 53-yarder to Mikel Hunter and a 23-yarder to Trent Bostick. Charlotte amassed nearly twice as many yards rushing as Presbyterian — 236 to 131 — including a 1-yard scoring run by Alan Barnwell.

Demarcus Rouse had TD runs of 1 and 2 yards for Presbyterian. Quarterback Kaleb Griffin also scored on a 1-yard run.