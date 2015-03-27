Charleston Southern defeats VMI 88-80

Kelvin Martin and Kenny Mitchell both had double-doubles and Charleston Southern used a key run to defeat Virginia Military Institute 88-80 on Saturday.

Mitchell scored 19 points and had a career-high 17 rebounds, tying the most by a Charleston Southern player in the last 10 seasons. Martin scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as two Buccaneers (9-7, 3-2 Big South Conference) had double-doubles in the same game for the first time since Martin and Jo'el Lamb did so on Jan. 5, 2009.

The Keydets (9-7, 2-4) led 53-50 with 14:27 to play before Charleston Southern scored 17 straight. Chris Grier's jump shot put the Buccaneers ahead 67-53 with 8:14 to go.

Charleston Southern outrebounded VMI 56-33, including 21-12 on the offensive glass, and scored 54 points in the paint.

Stan Okoye led the Keydets with 16 points and D.J. Covington and Keith Gabriel added 15 each.