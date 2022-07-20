Charles Johnson, Super Bowl champ and former first-round draft pick, dead at 50

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charles Johnson, a former first-round NFL draft pick who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2001, has died. He was 50.

Johnson was serving as an assistant athletic director at Heritage High School in Wake Forest, North Carolina, according to WNCN-TV. The cause of his death was unknown.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Johnson with the No. 17 pick in the 1994 draft out of Colorado. He would later be paired up with his college teammate Kordell Stewart for a few seasons.

Johnson played for the Steelers from 1994 to 1998. He had 247 catches for 3,400 yards and 15 touchdowns. He had a breakout season in 1996 when he caught 60 passes for 1,008 with three touchdowns. He had seven touchdowns in 1998.

He joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999 and played two seasons for them. He had 90 catches for 1,056 yards and eight touchdowns. He proved to be a reliable receiver for Donovan McNabb during his first two seasons.

Johnson joined the Patriots in 2001 and won a Super Bowl with the team at the same time Tom Brady was making his emergence in the NFL. He last played for the Buffalo Bills in 2002 before stepping away from the game.

Word of Johnson’s death brought out tributes on social media.

He finished his career with 354 catches for 4,606 yards and 24 touchdowns.