Charles Barkley takes aim at 'rednecks' and 'a--holes' in explicit Bud Light speech at bar

Barkley was at the American Century Championship near Lake Tahoe this weekend

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Charles Barkley participated in the American Century Championship near Lake Tahoe over the weekend and while his performance on the golf course wasn’t anything to write home about, he did raise eyebrows with his remarks about Bud Light at a club.

Barkley was seen on Friday and Saturday nights talking to bar-goers and telling them he was going to buy them beer – Bud Light to be specific.

Charles Barkley waves to fans

Charles Barkley waves to fans after playing the 14th hole prior to the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 13, 2023, in Stateline, Nevada. (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

"I want y’all to drink this f---ing beer. I want y’all to drink this f---ing beer," he said in video that initially surfaced on TikTok on Friday night. "I got three cases of Bud Light. Hey, and I want to say this.… If you’re gay, bless you. If you’re transgender, bless you. If you have a problem with that, f--- you!"

Barkley made another impassioned speech the next night.

"I’m gonna buy some drinks for y’all. And I’m gonna buy Bud Light. And I’m gonna tell y’all something: All you rednecks or a--holes who don’t want to drink Bud Light, f--- y’all. Hey, y’all can’t cancel me," Barkley said.

Charles Barkley at the playoffs

Charles Barkley during the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on May 21, 2023, in Miami, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

"I ain’t worried about getting canceled. Because let me tell you something, if y’all fire me and give me all that money, I’m gonna be playing golf every f---ing day. As I said last night, if you’re gay, God bless you. If you’re trans, God bless you. If you have a problem with them, f--- you."

Barkley made similar comments during last year's tournament.

Barkley finished 81st in the tournament, just ahead of Miles Teller, Jim McMahon and a few others.

Bud Light, and its parent company Anheuser-Busch, have taken hits since partnering with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light sign in Idaho

A sign disparaging Bud Light beer is seen along a country road on April 21, 2023, in Arco, Idaho. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

Since the controversy started, Bud Light fell from the top 10 in most popular beers in the U.S. and sales are showing "no signs of rebounding," a MoneyWatch report said earlier this month. Sales are down nearly 30% from where they were last June.

