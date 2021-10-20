Charles Barkley lashes out at Kyrie Irving: 'You don't get vaccinated just for yourself'

Charles Barkley wasn’t holding back when it came to talking about Kyrie Irving.

Following the Brooklyn Nets’ 127-104 season-opening loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, Barkley wasn’t happy with Irving’s absence from the team due to his decision to remain unvaccinated.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York’s vaccination mandate doesn’t allow Irving to play in home games. And since the Nets don’t want him as a part-time player, they decided he won't play in road games either.

BUCKS BEGIN TITLE DEFENSE WITH 127-104 VICTORY OVER NETS

On Tuesday night, Barkley addressed the Irving saga on "NBA on TNT."

"First of all, you don’t get the vaccine for yourself. You get it for other people," Barkley said. "I got vaccinated, and I can't wait to get the booster. You don't get vaccinated just for yourself ... You get vaccinated for your family first, you get vaccinated for your teammates second.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That's what bothers me about this whole thing. I think everybody should get vaccinated," Barkley continued. "I really am proud of the Nets for putting their foot down and saying we’re not going to deal with this half-on, half-off. The only thing that bugs me is he’s still going to make $17 million sitting at home."