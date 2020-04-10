Chargers' Tyrod Taylor confident in ability to perform despite doubters: 'They shouldn't have slept on me'

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor is confident that this will be his year after a turbulent nine-season career in the NFL, saying he’s not concerned about what competition this year’s draft might present.

The Chargers were reportedly among the many teams gunning for Tom Brady this offseason after announcing in February that they would not be resigning Philip Rivers after 16 seasons with the franchise.

CHARGERS’ TYOD TAYLOR BELIEVES TEAM COULD ‘TURN A LOT OF HEADS’ IF HE’S UNDER CENTER

Now with the season approaching, Taylor seems to be the likely choice for starting quarterback and he's looking to push back on doubts that have cast over him throughout his career.

“I've worked my butt off day in and day out to get to this point, to be able to look at year 10 in the National Football League and still be competing for a starting job,” Taylor said in an interview with Bleacher Report published on Thursday. “It's a testament, for me, of the work that I've put in and the focus and the discipline I've had over the years.”

Taylor was drafted 180th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in 2011 where he served as backup to Joe Flacco for four seasons. He was then signed by the Buffalo Bills where he earned his first and only Pro Bowl appearance in 2015. He helped the Bills make their first playoff appearance in 17 years in 2017 before he was traded to Cleveland Browns the following season.

Taylor was quickly benched for rookie Baker Mayfield after suffering a concussion early on in the season.

Taylor could face a similar dilemma this year if the Chargers use their No. 6 overall pick to draft a young quarterback but he doesn’t seem concerned.

"I'm not going to let anyone outwork me. I love to compete," he told Bleacher Report.

“All I can do is show 'em with the next opportunity that they shouldn't have slept on me," Taylor added. "I'm definitely motivated more than ever. I'm motivated because I'm able to show my teammates and my coaches what I'm capable of doing. I'm not going out there to prove something to a fan or prove something to someone who may not like me.”

Taylor said he knows he’s not going to “please everybody,” but that’s the point.

“I'm not trying to please everybody.”