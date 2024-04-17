Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers sign JK Dobbins to 1-year deal as Jim Harbaugh brings in another ex-Ravens player: reports

Injuries, including a torn Achilles in Week 1 last season, have derailed J.K. Dobbins' career to this point

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
The theme of ex-Baltimore Ravens heading west to the Los Angeles Chargers continued on Wednesday as running back J.K. Dobbins is signing on to join Jim Harbaugh’s inaugural roster, his agency LAA Sports told ESPN. 

Dobbins is signing a one-year pact with the team, per multiple reports. 

Dobbins will reunite with his offensive coordinator from the Ravens, Greg Roman, who serves in the same role under Harbaugh. 

J.K. Dobbins dives into end zone

J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball past Derek Stingley Jr. #24 of the Houston Texans for a touchdown during the first half at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on Sept. 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Dobbins will also team up with his former Ravens backfield mate, Gus Edwards, who signed a two-year deal with Los Angeles. Former Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst, who played for the Carolina Panthers last season, also joined the Chargers. 

A second-round pick by Baltimore in the 2020 NFL Draft, Dobbins showed promise when he rushed for 805 yards with nine touchdowns in his rookie campaign. But he simply hasn’t stayed healthy since. 

In 2021, Dobbins never got to play after tearing his ACL just before the start of the season. He also tore his meniscus and LCL in the horrific injury. 

J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on Dec. 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Then, in 2022, he hurt the same knee, needing arthroscopic surgery after just eight games played. 

And optimism that he could stay healthy in 2023 went south after just eight rushing attempts, where he tore his Achilles against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, ending his season yet again. 

Dobbins is obviously hoping he can stay healthy, and the Chargers hope it can come with his elusive abilities he’s been able to showcase when he’s on the field. 

JK Dobbins rushing

J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Jan. 3, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Along with Edwards’ ground-and-pound rushing style, Roman’s rush attack could complement the pass game, which has been the talking point with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams no longer on the squad. Only Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston are expected starters at the moment. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.