Chargers' Jim Harbaugh says cardiologist told him he has 'the heart of an athlete' following medical scare

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh suffered a scare last week during the Chargers' 23-16 win over the Denver Broncos when the coach had to leave the sidelines to receive medical attention.

The 60-year-old left the sideline with arrhythmia, which is otherwise known as irregular heartbeat. Harbaugh said the test results he has gotten back from the cardiologist thus far have been positive.

"Got some test results back. ‘The heart of an athlete’ is a direct quote from my cardiologist. So, that made me feel good. He said the stress test was really good, too. I think he used the word ‘incredible’, I think he did," Harbaugh said via the team's website.

"My stamina was incredible, and my heart got stronger as it was more stressed. Back in rhythm, hopefully that sticks. Got the monitor on. Good news, I took that as a compliment. Blue twisted steel. Feel good about that," Harbaugh added.

Harbaugh will be wearing a heart monitor for the next two weeks in addition to taking a blood thinner, so his heart doesn’t go out of rhythm.

When asked whether the high altitude in Denver could have any role with his arrhythmia, Harbaugh said he started feeling it before he left California on Saturday.

The former Michigan head coach had ablation procedures in 1999 and 2012 to treat irregular heart rhythms and said another one could be a possibility.

An ablation procedure uses small burns or freezes heart cells and creates tiny scars in heart tissue, which helps to prevent the heart from producing an irregular rhythm.

Harbaugh left Michigan after leading them to a National Championship last season, and he is in his first year coaching the Chargers.

The Chargers are 3-2 this season with their next match-up coming up against the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football."

