Chargers down Cowboys

Philip Rivers completed 8-of-11 passes for 92 7, in preseason action.

Billy Volek connected on 8-of-12 passes for 48 yards for the Chargers, who lost to Seattle last week.

Ryan Mathews carried the ball seven times for 35 yards and a score. Vincent Jackson caught three passes for 49 yards.

It was not all good news for San Diego, though, as wide receiver Malcom Floyd left the game with a concussion.

Midway through the second quarter, Floyd caught an 18-yard pass over the middle from Billy Volek. Cowboys safety Gerald Sensabaugh brought down Floyd, who hit his head on the ground.

Tony Romo completed 8-of-12 passes for 58 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Cowboys, who beat the Broncos last week. Stephen McGee connected on 16-of-29 passes for 157 yards.

Felix Jones carried the ball seven times for 56 yards.

All three of the touchdowns scored in the game came in the second quarter. Randy McMichael and Mathews registered TDs around Jason Witten's score.