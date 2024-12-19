Chargers dominate 2nd half to overcome double-digit deficit against Broncos, inch closer to playoffs

In a battle of Oregon quarterbacks, the veteran reminded the rookie who is boss.

Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers dominated the second half en route to a 34-27 win over Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos' offense was running on all cylinders early – Audric Estime found the end zone for the first score of the game, and Bo Nox threw touchdowns to both unlikely targets in Michael Burton and Devaughn Vele. Gus Edwards’ first quarter touchdown tied it, but the Chargers' offense stalled afterward.

Los Angeles did catch a break, though, as the Broncos were called for fair catch interference as time expired on their punt, giving the Chargers a "fair catch kick," which Cameron Dicker nailed from 57 yards out. Thus, the Broncos led 21-13 at the half. Amazingly, the last successful fair catch kick was back in 1976 … by the San Diego Chargers.

Denver kicked a field goal to start the third quarter, but they committed a late hit on third down to give the Chargers 1st and goal. They took advantage, and Edwards scored again, but their two-point conversion was no good, keeping it a 24-19 game in favor of the Broncos.

However, after forcing a punt, Herbert found Derius Davis for a score, and Joshua Palmer made a great tip-toe grab for the two-point conversion, giving Los Angeles a 27-24 lead with 12:23 to go.

The Chargers were able to contain the Broncos for the rest of the night, and after a big run by Herbert on 3rd and 10 with under four minutes left, Los Angeles was able to waste even more clock. A couple of plays later, Hassan Haskins scampered into the end zone, and it was a 34-24 LA lead with 2:27 to go.

The second the Broncos got in field goal range, they kicked to make it a seven-point deficit, valuing time over the touchdown. However, their onside kick was unsuccessful, and the Chargers were able to waste away the rest of the clock for the win.

In all, it was 21 unanswered points for the Chargers, who now sit in second place in the AFC West behind the 13-1 Kansas City Chiefs, before that late field goal.

Herbert finished 23 for 31 with 284 yards and his two touchdown passes. Ladd McConkey led the team with six receptions for 87 yards, and it was the eighth game in a row the rookie had 50-plus receiving yards. He is one game away from tying the all-time rookie record set by Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014.

Nix impressed yet again, going 29-for-40 with 263 yards.

Both teams completed passes to 10 different receivers - the 20 combined pass-catchers are the most in the NFL this season.

The Chargers can coast into the playoffs, as their final two games are against the Patriots and Raiders, but both are on the road. As for Denver, it's a tougher finish with Cincinnati and the Chiefs on the docket.

