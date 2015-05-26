Chandler cut loose by Bills

Orchard Park, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - The Buffalo Bills released tight end Scott Chandler on Wednesday, ending his five-year tenure with the team.

Chandler had recorded 43 catches or more in each of the last three seasons, including a career-high 53 during a 2013 campaign in which he finished with a team-best 655 receiving yards. The 6-foot-7 veteran followed up with a 47- reception, 497-yard, three-touchdown performance this past season.

Over 65 games with the Bills, Chandler accumulated 182 catches for 2,120 yards and 17 touchdowns, ranking third in team history for receptions and touchdown catches for a tight end.

The move leaves Buffalo without its top two tight ends from last season, with Lee Smith having signed with the Oakland Raiders. According to the Bills' official site, the club will have Miami transition player Charles Clay in for a visit.

By assigning Clay the transition tag, the Dolphins have the right to match any offer he receives from another team.

Buffalo has already made several notable moves on the offensive side this offseason, trading for 2013 NFL rushing champion LeSean McCoy and adding veteran quarterback Matt Cassel in a deal with Minnesota.