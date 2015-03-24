Cephas with 24 points as Coppin State defeats Hampton 83-77 in MEAC quarterfinal

Taariq Cephas scored 24 points off the bench, including hitting 4 of 4 3-pointers, as Coppin State defeated Hampton 83-77 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal game on Wednesday.

The victory over No. 2 seed Hampton (18-12) sends seventh-seeded Coppin State (12-19) to the MEAC semifinal tournament game on Friday.

Dallas Gary added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles. Michael Murray had 15 points with nine rebounds and Sterling Smith scored 14.

Coppin State led 36-30 at the break. Hampton came back in the second to lead by five, 49-44, on a Brian Darden 3 with 14:09 to play. Tied 73-73 with 1:17 remaining, the Eagles went 10-4 to finish with the help of Cephas, Murray and Daquan Brickhouse who combined for 11 of 12 from the line in the final minute.

Du'Vaughn Maxwell scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Pirates.