Celtics' Thornton likely out two weeks

Philadelphia, PA (SportsNetwork.com) - Boston Celtics guard Marcus Thornton is expected to be sidelined approximately two weeks due to a partially torn calf muscle.

Thornton sustained the injury during Sunday's practice and did not travel with the team for Monday's game at Philadelphia.

The sixth-year pro had been one of the Celtics' most effective scorers as of late, averaging 13.3 points while going 8-of-18 from 3-point range over the last four games. For the season, Thornton is averaging 8.2 points and made 42.3 percent of his 3-point tries over 20 games.

While Thornton will not play, Boston will have guard Avery Bradley back for Monday's tilt after he sat out Friday's game against the New York Knicks with an illness.