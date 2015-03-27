Celtics take clutch win for 3-0 series lead over Heat

MIAMI (Reuters) - The Boston Celtics put the Miami Heat on the brink of elimination from the playoffs, with a clutch 100-98 victory on Friday to take a 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first round series.

Paul Pierce's 21-foot jumper at the buzzer wrapped up the win after Miami had fought back from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Boston can close out the best-of-seven series with a win in Game Four in Miami on Sunday.

Pierce scored 32 points, including the last five for Boston, as he dueled the Heat's Dwyane Wade, who scored 34 points before being injured.

Pierce's three-pointer broke a 95-95 deadlock with 1:42 to play, but the Heat quickly tied the score on Dorell Wright's three-pointer 13 seconds later.

Boston then missed three three-pointers, two by Ray Allen, and Wade misfired on a three-pointer for Miami before Pierce scored the game-winner.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)