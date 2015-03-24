Celtics resume trip against Kings

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Sacramento Kings will have a few new faces in uniform Saturday night when they welcome the Boston Celtics to Sleep Train Arena.

On Wednesday, a day before the deadline, the Kings shipped guard Marcus Thornton to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for veterans Jason Terry and Reggie Evans.

"Adding Jason and Reggie provides our roster with toughness and veteran leadership that will help this team continue to grow," said Kings general manager Pete D'Alessandro. "They bring a wealth of NBA experience to Sacramento that will undoubtedly make a positive impact on our younger players."

Sacramento also acquired Roger Mason, Jr. from the Miami Heat, but he's expected to be waived.

The Kings dropped their first game after the break on Wednesday night, a 101-92 home setback to their Pacific Division rivals, the Golden State Warriors.

Isaiah Thomas scored a game-high 26 points and dished out seven assists and Travis Outlaw scored 18 points off the bench for the Kings, losers in four of their last five. Rudy Gay finished with 16 and Quincy Acy grabbed 12 rebounds in the loss.

"We seemed hell bent on giving them as many possessions as possible," said Kings coach Michael Malone.

DeMarcus Cousins missed the Warriors game with a strained left hip flexor, but he returned to practice on Thursday and is expected to be in the lineup on Saturday.

The Celtics have lost three in a row and four of five games since a three-game winning streak, and dropped a 101-92 decision to the Los Angeles Lakers Friday.

Jeff Green had 21 points, Brandon Bass added 20 and Jared Sullinger finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds in the loss. Gerald Wallace also scored 12 points for Boston, which shot only 39.2 percent and is 0-2 on a four-game western road trip.

"Their bench won the first four minutes of the fourth quarter. They got into a rhythm, their new guys (Kent) Bazemore and (MarShon) Brooks killed us," Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said.

Brooks had 10 of his 14 points during a key fourth-quarter run, while Bazemore provided 15 points for Los Angeles.

The Celtics have an 8-20 road record this season and will close out the western jaunt Monday at Utah.

Boston beat the Kings by 10 in Beantown on Feb. 7. The Kings have won the last two in Sacramento, but the Celtics have won 10 of the last 12 overall in the series.