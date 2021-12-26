Celtics’ Jaylen Brown goes full ‘Lloyd Christmas’ on Xmas Day after chipping tooth
The Bucks would end up getting the best of the Celtics
Boston Celtics’ guard Jaylen Brown dropped 25 points in Christmas Day’s 117-113 loss to the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, however, he chipped a tooth in the process.
As Brown jogged to the locker room, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka can be seen picking the tooth off the floor just under the basket. The team would eventually announce his availability to return just a quarter later that would lead to an eventual 18-point collapse for the loss.
Here’s how he looked afterward:
Tough break on Christmas. Luckily for Brown, he can probably afford veneers.