Boston Celtics
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown goes full ‘Lloyd Christmas’ on Xmas Day after chipping tooth

The Bucks would end up getting the best of the Celtics

By Gary Sheffield Jr. | OutKick
Boston Celtics’ guard Jaylen Brown dropped 25 points in Christmas Day’s 117-113 loss to the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, however, he chipped a tooth in the process.

As Brown jogged to the locker room, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka can be seen picking the tooth off the floor just under the basket. The team would eventually announce his availability to return just a quarter later that would lead to an eventual 18-point collapse for the loss.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, center, chips the tooth of guard Jaylen Brown, right, while reaching for a rebound against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Milwaukee.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, center, chips the tooth of guard Jaylen Brown, right, while reaching for a rebound against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jon Durr)

Here’s how he looked afterward:

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after chipping his tooth on a play against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Milwaukee.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after chipping his tooth on a play against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jon Durr)

Tough break on Christmas. Luckily for Brown, he can probably afford veneers.