Celtics' Enes Kanter remembers Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 'She changed the world'

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter remembered the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday night as word of her death swept across the U.S.

Kanter honored Ginsburg in a tweet.

WHITE HOUSE SAYS BIDEN NEEDS TO RELEASE SUPREME COURT LIST

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in my thoughts and prayers,” Kanter wrote.

“She changed the world, improving the lives of so many, and will continue inspiring so many more.

“Rest In Peace.”

OBAMA CALLS GINSBURG A 'WARRIOR FOR GENDER EQUALITY,' SAYS NEXT PRESIDENT SHOULD NAME SUCCESSOR

Kanter was among the current and former professional athletes who honored the late Justice.

Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 from complications surrounding metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The late Supreme Court justice, who spent more than two decades on the bench in the highest court of the land, is survived by her two children, Jane Carol and James Steven Ginsburg.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ginsburg, who was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, was known for her soft-spoken demeanor that masked an analytical mind, a deep concern for the rights of every American and a commitment to upholding the Constitution.

Kanter and the Celtics are in the middle of a playoff series against the Miami Heat. The Celtics will look to avoid going down three games.