Celtics center O'Neal out for season with wrist injury
Boston center Jermaine O'Neal has been ruled out for the rest of the National Basketball Association season after having wrist surgery on Friday, the Celtics said.
The six-times All-Star, who has averaged five points and 5.4 rebounds in 25 games this season, had arthroscopic surgery on his left wrist at Boston's New England Baptist Hospital.
A first-round draft pick by the Portland Trail Blazers in 1996, the 33-year-old O'Neal has played 16 seasons for five different teams in the NBA, averaging 13.7 points and 7.4 rebounds.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Julian Linden)