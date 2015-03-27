Cedrick Williams double-double, late push drive UNC Wilmington over UNC Asheville 67-59

Cedrick Williams turned in a double-double, and UNC Wilmington won 67-59 over UNC Asheville in a nonconference affair that featured eight lead changes.

The Seahawks, playing in their season opener, trailed 51-49 with just over four minutes left when Tanner Milson drained a 3-pointer and Keith Rendleman tossed down a dunk to put UNC Wilmington into the lead.

UNC Asheville (1-1) clawed back as close as 56-55, but two Rendleman free throws jumpstarted a 7-0 run to help the Seahawks ensure victory.

Williams finished with a team-best 15 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

The second half featured six lead changes, with neither team leading by more than five until UNC Wilmington's final advantage.

UNC Wilmington has won each of the past 11 meetings between the intrastate rivals.

The Bulldogs' Jeremy Atkinson led all scorers with 17 points.

UNC Asheville connected on just 2 of 17 3-point shots.