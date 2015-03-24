CB Sam Shields inks new deal, officially back with Packers

The Packers have officially announced the re-signing of Sam Shields, who would have been one of the top cornerbacks available this offseason in free agency.

General manager Ted Thompson made it official in a statement Monday. The undrafted rookie in 2010 out of Miami started 14 games last season with 61 tackles, four interceptions and 16 passes defended.

Shields agreed to a four-year deal worth $39 million with a $12.5 million signing bonus. He has combined with Tramon Williams to form a solid cornerback tandem for Green Bay.

Shields posted on Twitter that he signed the deal Monday, but that this was "only the beginning."

