CB Brice McCain re-signs with Houston Texans

Free-agent cornerback Brice McCain has signed a three-year contract to stay with the Houston Texans.

The 5-foot-9 McCain announced on Twitter late Tuesday that he had agreed to terms and thanked his agent, David Canter. He signed his contract on Wednesday.

McCain was a sixth-round draft pick by the Texans in 2009. He played in 12 games with two starts last season before breaking his left foot in a Dec. 2 game against Tennessee. McCain finished last season with 24 tackles, an interception and eight passes defensed.

McCain is the first of Houston's unrestricted free agents to re-sign with the team. Since free agency opened, the Texans have lost tight end James Casey (Philadelphia), outside linebacker Connor Barwin (Philadelphia) and safety Glover Quin (Detroit).