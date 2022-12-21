Cavs' Donovan Mitchell says pushback over social justice advocacy in Utah was 'draining'

Donovan Mitchell has thrived with the Cleveland Cavaliers in his first 28 games with his new team after spending the first five years of his career with the Utah Jazz.

Mitchell is so far averaging 29.3 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game and has been one of the main reasons why the Cavaliers are 21-11 this year and sit in third place in the Eastern Conference.

Before the Cavaliers topped his old team on Monday, Mitchell suggested there was another reason why he was doing so well and pointed to the relationship he had with Salt Lake City, which is predominantly White, versus a city like Cleveland – which is predominantly Black. He said dealing with race and societal issues was "draining" for him while in Salt Lake City.

"If I’m being honest with you, I never really said this, but it was draining," Mitchell said. "It was just draining on my energy just because you can’t sit in your room and cheer for me and then do all these different things.

"I’m not saying specifically every fan, but I just feel like it was a lot of things. A [Utah] state senator [Stuart Adams] saying I need to get educated on my own Black history. Seeing Black kids getting bullied because of their skin color. Seeing a little girl [Isabella Tichenor] hang herself because she’s being bullied.

"Man, it was just one thing after another. And I will say, it’s not the only place it happens. But for me, I’m continuing to be an advocate for [racial equality] and to receive the amount of pushback I got over the years, it was a lot."

In 2021, Mitchell became a vocal advocate for teaching critical theory in Utah schools. Legislators in the state passed a non-binding resolution stating schools should stay away from teaching the philosophy.

He said what hurt the most about being in Utah was the pushback he received on tweets supporting Juneteenth and his social justice advocacy. He said it became "a lot to have to deal with."

"And then to be able to not see many of us in the crowd, I tried my best to make sure I invite young Black and brown kids to games, to be around the community," he told Andscape. "But just to not see us there, it was definitely tough. And being in Cleveland now, you see us courtside. It’s just refreshing. It’s a blessing to be back around people that look like me.

"But as far as Utah, it became a lot to have to deal with on a nightly basis. I got pulled over once. I got an attitude from a cop until I gave him my ID. And that forever made me wonder what happens to the young Black kid in Utah that doesn’t have that power to just be like, ‘This is who I am.’ And that was one of the things for me that I took to heart."