Cavaliers acquire Lauri Markkanen in three-team deal: reports

The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Lauri Markkanen in a splashy three-team trade Friday, according to multiple reports.

Markkanen was acquired as part of a sign-and-trade deal with the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN. The young forward reportedly agreed to a four-year, $67 million deal. He was just one moving part of the trade, which also included the Portland Trail Blazers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chicago acquired Derrick Jones Jr. and two draft picks while Portland received Larry Nance Jr., according to The Athletic.

Markkanen, 24, has played four seasons with Chicago. He’s averaging 15.6 points and 7.1 rebounds in 221 games. Nance has played six seasons in the NBA and is averaging 8.3 points and 6.7 rebounds in 350 games. Jones has five seasons under his belt and is averaging 6.8 points and 3.5 rebounds.

TRAIL BLAZERS' DAMIAN LILLARD ADDRESSES RAMPED UP TRADE RUMORS

Cleveland’s latest move sparked concerns over what the team will do with veteran center Kevin Love.

Love is owed $31.2 million this season and $28.9 million next season. But he is slated to be the fourth big-man option for Cleveland behind Markkanen, Jarrett Allen and rookie Evan Mobley.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cavaliers are young and the latest trade makes the team a bit younger as it builds for the future.