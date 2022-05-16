Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo accused of pulling gun during outburst with family: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The mother of Rajon Rondo's children has been granted an emergency protective order against the Cleveland Cavaliers guard after he "became enraged" last week and threatened her life, according to multiple reports.

Ashley Bachelor filled the EPO in Jefferson County Family Court May 13 after Rondo was accused of pulling a gun on his family at their Louisville home May 11.

"I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children," Bachelor wrote in the EPO, according to Louisville's WDRB-TV. "Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior ... I am beyond fearful that Rajon will return and attempt to harm myself or the children and make good on his threats to end my life."

According to the EPO, Bachelor said Rondo was playing video games with their son when she asked the child to finish separating his laundry. When the child got up, she said Rondo ripped the video game console out of the wall, smashed a tea cup plate, and began yelling.

Rondo later knocked over the trash cans outside the home, stomped on the landscaping lights, and pulled his car onto the lawn, she said. When Bachelor confronted Rondo over the incident, he responded "You're dead," according to the EPO.

"The children were extremely upset and distressed with having seen Rajon become so enraged and violent," Bachelor said.

Rondo briefly left the house before he came back and beat on the window with a gun, Bachelor said. She added that Rondo, who was still holding the gun, started yelling at the kids, and asked why they were scared of him, according to the EPO.

Bachelor said she contacted former interim Louisville Metro Police chief Yvette Gentry who arrived at the house, but Rondo wouldn't let Gentry inside.

The woman later locked herself in the house with the children, the outlet reported. At some point, Gentry told Bachelor that Rondo had left, and she had possession of the gun.

A judge granted Bachelor temporary custody of their two children and Rondo must stay at least 500 feet away. Rondo was reportedly ordered to surrender any firearms in his possession.

In a statement to ESPN, NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said the league was "aware of the report and are in the process of gathering more information."

Rondo has played with nine teams during his 16 seasons in the NBA, including nine seasons with the Boston Celtics. He won an NBA championship with the Celtics in 2008 and another with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Rondo is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.