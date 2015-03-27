Cavaliers center Anderson Varejao to sit out 2 more games with bruised right knee

Cavaliers center Anderson Varejao will miss at least two more games with a bruised right knee.

Varejao has missed four games since hurting his knee on Dec. 18 against Toronto. The Cavs had hoped extra rest would get the NBA's leading rebounder back on the floor, but he's not ready to play. Varejao will sit out Friday's home game against Atlanta and will not travel with the team for Saturday's game in Brooklyn so he can get more treatment.

Cavs coach Byron Scott doesn't believe Varejao's injury is more serious than originally diagnosed. He said the area where Varejao was hurt is tender and needs more time to heal.

Varejao is averaging 14.4 rebounds for the Cavs, who have won two straight games for the first time this season.