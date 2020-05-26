Cavaliers' Andre Drummond surprises worker with $1,000 tip at Florida restaurant

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond surprised a Florida restaurant worker on Sunday.

Drummond left a $1,000 tip on a $164 check at Che Restaurant in Delray Beach, Kassandra Diaz shared in social media. A picture of the receipt was posted on the restaurant’s Instagram page.

“When I was given the checkbook, I went to put in the tip & information to close the table and I couldn't believe it,” Diaz said. “From a $160 check, the tip read $1,000. I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me.

“I had no idea how to react, I didn't want to draw attention but at the same time I couldn't describe the amount of appreciation I had/have. It's so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times. This is a story I will never forget, thank you again so much @andredrummondd!!”

Drummond replied to the picture: “Thank you for being amazing!”

Jose Diaz, the restaurant’s manager, told the Sun-Sentinel that Drummond had brunch with a woman and a child.

Drummond was averaging 17.5 points and 11.1 rebounds in eight games with the Cavaliers. The team acquired him from the Detroit Pistons earlier in the year.

It’s the second time in about a week that a star athlete has left a big tip at a Florida restaurant.

A few days ago, former NFL great Chad Johnson left a $1,000 tip on a $37 tab at a Cuban restaurant in Cooper City.