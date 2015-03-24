Carter scores 4 in final seconds to assure Drake a 71-66 victory over Bradley

Richard Carter, who finished with 18 points, hit a jump shot and made two free throws in the final 14 seconds to give Drake a 71-66 victory over Bradley Saturday.

Bradley had a 37-26 halftime lead, but Drake started the second half with a 16-4 run to take the lead 42-41 with 14:32 remaining. The teams exchanged the lead until a Carter free throw with 3:39 left gave Drake a 64-63 advantage. Chris Caird hit a 3-point jumper for a 67-63 lead at the 2:58 mark. Walt Lemon Jr. dunked to close to 67-66 but Carter closed the door with his four points in the final seconds.

Aaron Hawley led Drake (15-15, 6-12 Missouri Valley Conference) with 23 points, hitting 5 of 8 3-point attempts.

Bradley (12-19, 7-11), which has now lost five of its last six games, was led by Lemon, Jr with 20 points.