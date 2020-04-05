Carolina Panthers: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The Carolina Panthers finished 5-11 during the 2019 season.

The Panthers have eight picks going into the draft. They acquired one of their picks from the Washington Redskins.

Last year, the Panthers selected defensive end Brian Burns with their first-round pick. Burns played in all 16 games, including starting five of them, and recorded 7 and 1/2 sacks and 25 tackles.

Here are the Panthers’ draft picks.

DRAFT PICKS

First Round, No. 7 overall

Second Round, No. 38 overall

Third Round, No. 69 overall

Fourth Round, No. 113 overall

Fifth Round, No. 148 overall (from WAS)

Fifth Round, No. 152 overall

Sixth Round, No. 184 overall

Seventh Round, No. 221 overall

Here are some of the Panthers’ key free-agent acquisitions and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

John Miller, OL (signed from CIN)

Justin Burris, S (signed from CLE)

Keith Kirkwood, WR (signed from NO)

Pharoh Cooper, WR (signed from ARI)

Robby Anderson, WR (signed from NYJ)

Russell Okung, OL (trade with LAC)

Seth DeValve, TE (signed from JAX)

Seth Roberts, WR (signed from BAL)

Stephen Weatherly, DE (signed from MIN)

Tahir Whitehead, LB (signed from OAK)

Teddy Bridgewater, QB (signed from NO)

Zach Kerr, DT (signed from ARI)

DEPARTURES

Bruce Irvin, LB (signed with SEA)

Daryl Williams, OL (signed with BUF)

Dontari Poe, DT (signed with DAL)

Gerald McCoy (signed with DAL)

Greg Olsen, TE (signed with SEA)

Greg Van Roten, OL (signed with NYJ)

James Bradberry (signed with NYG)

Kyle Allen, QB (signed with WAS)

Mario Addison (signed with BUF)

Marcus Baugh (signed with WAS)

Trai Turner, OL (trade to LAC)

Vernon Butler, DE (signed with BUF)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Brandon Greene, OL

Cam Newton, QB

Chris Hogan, WR

Colin Jones, S

Dillon Gordon, OL

Eric Reid, S

Garrett McGhin, OL

Jarius Wright, WR

Kitt O'Brien, OL

Kyle Love, DT

Ross Cockrell, CB

Stacy McGree, DL

Wes Horton, DL